Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis it is shown in action with a gameplay videos lasting about nine minutes, entirely focused on fightswhich will obviously form the core of the mobile experience coming to iOS and Android devices.

The sequences confirm the operation of the combat system strategy chosen for the occasion, a mix between a traditional turn-based system and a card battler with loading of the “cards” at the bottom of the screen.

Announced in February 2021, Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis will obviously also focus on a wide repertoire of special moves linked to each character, whose execution fills the screen with spectacular effects.