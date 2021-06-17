Final Fantasy 7 Remake Integrade is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart debuted in second and third place respectively in the Japanese ranking, sensationally surpassed by Videogames laboratory for Nintendo Switch.
This is a further confirmation, yet another, of how the Japanese market is now monopolized by Nintendo, even more so in a situation of scarce availability of PS5 which prevents even titles of this caliber from taking flight.
In terms of numbers, in fact, the differences are substantial: the interesting Video Game Laboratory has totaled over 70,000 copies sold, while Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade has stopped at less than 21,000 and even Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart at just over 14,000.
A scenario that is reiterated in the hardware ranking, with Nintendo Switch first with nearly 62,000 units, Nintendo Switch Lite second with 16,000 units and PlayStation 5 third with about 15,000 pieces.
Japanese software ranking, week 7 to 13 June 2021
- [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 71,241 (New)
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Square Enix, 06/10/21) – 20,889 (New)
- [PS5] Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (06/11/21) – 14,663 (New)
- [NSW] Myitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) – 14,579 (147,402)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 13,507 (2,627,908)
- [PS4] Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Koei Tecmo, 06/10/21) – 12,210 (New)
- [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 11,951 (2,257,335)
- [PS4] Guilty Gear: Strive (Arc System Works, 06/11/21) – 11,722 (New)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,661 (1,995,228)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 9.802 (2,223,507)
Japanese hardware ranking, week 7 to 13 June 2021
- Switch – 61,766 (16,304,390)
- Switch Lite – 16,551 (3,889,413)
- PlayStation 5 – 15,648 (684,515)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,771 (135,284)
- Xbox Series X – 2,182 (36,185)
- PlayStation 4 – 1,185 (7,792,135)
- Xbox Series S – 512 (12,642)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 395 (1,165,619)
