Final Fantasy 7 Remake Integrade is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart debuted in second and third place respectively in the Japanese ranking, sensationally surpassed by Videogames laboratory for Nintendo Switch.

This is a further confirmation, yet another, of how the Japanese market is now monopolized by Nintendo, even more so in a situation of scarce availability of PS5 which prevents even titles of this caliber from taking flight.

In terms of numbers, in fact, the differences are substantial: the interesting Video Game Laboratory has totaled over 70,000 copies sold, while Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade has stopped at less than 21,000 and even Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart at just over 14,000.

A scenario that is reiterated in the hardware ranking, with Nintendo Switch first with nearly 62,000 units, Nintendo Switch Lite second with 16,000 units and PlayStation 5 third with about 15,000 pieces.

Japanese software ranking, week 7 to 13 June 2021