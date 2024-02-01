There is now less than a month left until the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and in view of the launch we are seeing numerous cosplays inspired by the characters of the seventh chapter of the famous Square Enix series. For example, today we offer you the Aerith cosplay signed by the Italian Elizabeth Rage.

Aerith is a central character in the story of Final Fantasy 7. Apparently a humble flower girl from the slums of Midgar with a cheerful and sunny character, in reality she hides a great secret, of which she herself is unaware, and for this reason ends up in the sights of the mega corporation Shinra, which the girl will decide to fight together with Cloud and the other protagonists of the game.