Final Fantasy 7 is one of the most loved games ever and the remake launched in 2020 has allowed many nostalgic fans to relive the epic story of Cloud and his companions and at the same time has brought many new generation players closer together. The charm of the seventh chapter does not leave even cosplayers indifferent and in this sense there is really an embarrassment of choice. One of the representations that struck us the most is undoubtedly that of kyaraberrycoswhich offers us a success Aerith cosplay with the red evening dress.

Aerith Gainsborough really needs no introduction. She is one of the playable characters of the seventh chapter of the Square Enix saga, as well as one of the most important of the entire Final Fantasy 7 Compilation. She is apparently a jovial girl with a good heart, but she is monitored by the Turks of the Shinra megacorporation due to a secret that has great importance in the unfolding of the narrative.

As we can see in the Instagram post below, the cosplay made by kyaraberrycos sports the red evening dress seen in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. It is difficult to criticize, it is a really successful representation.

