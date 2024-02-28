There are now less than 24 hours left until the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PS5 and we couldn't help but dedicate our unmissable appointment with cosplay other than offering you the one signed by the Italian soryu_geggy_cosplay in the role of Tifa Lockhart.

As explained in our review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it is the greatest JRPG published by Square Enix in recent years and, in general, one of the best exponents of the series ever. While remaining faithful to the original spirit, the game presents itself as a gigantic adventure characterized by a game world full of charm and activities to try your hand at, all accompanied by a combat system with the perfect balance between tactics and action.