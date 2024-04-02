Today Final Fantasy 6 For SuperNintendo does well thirty years. The game, acclaimed by critics and the public, was in fact launched in Japan on April 2, 1994 and since then it has been considered one of the best chapters of the series, if not the best ever, thanks to its exciting story, its splendid pixel art graphics , the masterful soundtrack by Nobuo Uematsu and that final battle against Kefka, one of the most successful villains of the series, which still exalts those who were lucky enough to experience it.

It was also the first Final Fantasy not to be directed by Hironobu Sakaguchi, the father of the series. In his place Hiroyuki Ito and Yoshinori Kitase.