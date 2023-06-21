An interesting detail emerges from a recent official interview Square Enixwithin which there is apparently pressure to create Final Fantasy 6 Remakewithout being able to fully convince Yoshinori Kitase and Hironobu Sakaguchiwhich remain doubters about the possibility of such a project.

The “roundtable” was organized to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Final Fantasy series and focuses on different aspects of Square Enix’s long-running series. On the occasion of this, Kitase revealed this interesting background, which could open up possibilities for the future.

Apparently, there are “many fans of Final Fantasy 6 in Square Enix,” explained Kitase, who is one of the major producers who have been working on the series for years, but who first wants to finish work on Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

“Final Fantasy 7 Remake is not finished yet, so I can’t even start thinking about it,” reported Kitase, according to the translation of Twitter user “Genki”. “There are a lot of Final Fantasy 6 fans within the company though, and they often ask me when we might be working on 6.”

Even Sakaguchi, the legendary “father” of Final Fantasy, proved rather doubtful about such a project, explaining that a remake of Final Fantasy 6 would be more complex also due to the huge work that would have to be done to rebuild characters and settings from 2D to 3Dwhich instead could have been easier with Final Fantasy 7.

However, the two joked that the new version of Final Fantasy 6 could take less time than the full Final Fantasy 7 Remake, laughing at the matter.

Originally released in 1994 on Super Nintendo, Final Fantasy 6 is also known as Final Fantasy 3 in the West, according to a different numbering that was adopted in the 90s due to the lack of publication of some chapters outside Japan. Meanwhile, rumors continue about a possible Final Fantasy 9 Remake in the works.