Kitase said in the interview that you can see in the tweet just below: “I would like to bet on Final Fantasy 6 again!”. Kitase, if you didn’t already know, was the director of the original Final Fantasy 6 for Square back in the day. Certainly the fact that the original director is interested in the project is a good starting point, but it is by no means sufficient for Square Enix to be ready to give the green light to the idea.

Kitase has once again had its say regarding the possibility of creating a Final Fantasy 6 remake in a recent interview with Square Enix veterans. The Square Enix director said he was interested.

Final Fantasy 6, a difficult remake?

Just last month, Kitase revealed that although a remake of Final Fantasy 6 would be “difficult” to makeis constantly contacted by other Square Enix developers, who want this project to be realized.

Obviously a remake of Final Fantasy 6 brings many with it unknowns. The best way to recreate the game while keeping its original spirit would be to take advantage of the HD-2D graphic style created by Square Enix for games like Octopath Traveler II. It is an approach that blends modernity and classic pixel art and allows you to create a turn-based RPG.

However, if the company were of the idea of ​​focusing more on this project, as it did with Final Fantasy 7 Remake, there is the possibility that it will completely revolutionize the work to change genre (ie focus more on action with 3D graphics).

For now, though, that’s just speculation. What do you think?