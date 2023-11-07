According to the latest financial report of Square Enix the series Final Fantasy has sold 185 million units among all the episodes published up to this point. The data is global, therefore it includes all the territories in which games in the series have been launched.

Final Fantasy 16

Considering that in July 2023 sales had reached 180 million units, this is 5 million units more in the last three months. Much of the result is attributable to Final Fantasy 16, launched on June 22, 2023 exclusively on PS5but considering various sales and offers, the contribution of other chapters of the series could still have been important.

Having said that, a good part of Square Enix’s revenues for the period indicated are the result of Final Fantasy 16. Which doesn’t tell us much about the progress of the game, but still indicates that it was an important launch for the company, which is in crisis results for some time now.