We are still waiting for Final Fantasy 16 to receive its second DLC and conclude (assuming it is truly the end) the story of the sixteenth chapter, but a certain portion of the public is already thinking about the distant future and the arrival of Final Fantasy 17. What could this new chapter be like? The producer of FF 16 Naoki Yoshida (Yoshi-P for fans) and Shuhei Yoshida from Sony talked about the topic, putting forward interesting ideas.

During the AIAS Game Maker's Notebook podcast, Yoshi-P was asked if he will direct Final Fantasy 17. After hesitating because “she's on the board now,” he sidestepped the question and said that “maybe it's time for someone new to take over the next project, instead of having the same old ones.”

“I think that in some ways it would be good to look to the future and involve a younger generationwith a more youthful sensibility, to create a new Final Fantasy with challenges suited to today's world,” said Yoshi-P.