Development of Final Fantasy 16’s PC version is finally under way.

That’s according to producer/director Naoki Yoshida, who also confirmed at PAX West earlier today that as well as a new free update and quality-of-life improvements – including new control schemes – Final Fantasy 16 will also receive two paid DLC installations, including one focusing on Valisthea.

WARNING: The trailer above contains minor story spoilers! Final Fantasy 16 Free Update Showcase Video.

“We are aware that many of you have been asking for a PC version,” Yoshida said in a televised statement. “So allow me to take this opportunity to officially announce that development on a PC version is currently under way.

“It’s been just over two months since the game’s release, and we’ve received an enormous amount of feedback from players around the world,” Yoshida added. “The development team and I have also been watching your streams and videos, paying special attention to what everyone thinks of Final Fantasy 16. We put our all into creating this game, so it’s a real joy to see so many different reactions.

Here’s a special video message from Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/MjyKzQXHRN — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) September 3, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



“And so, as an expression of our sincerest gratitude, we are releasing a free update available for download today.”

Yoshida goes on to confirm that the update comes in two main parts – firstly, a new weapon skin feature, and secondly, alternative outfits for Clive, Jill, Torgal, Ambrosia, and Joshua. Players will be able to toggle between the default and alternative outfits at any time.

The full patch notes are also embedded below.

Squire Enix president Takashi Kiryu recently confirmed that sales of Final Fantasy 16 did not meet Square Enix’s high expectations.

The company’s latest earnings report revealed that while net sales had increased, operating profit dropped 79 per cent from ¥14.4bn to just ¥3.0bn. Consequently, Kiryu said the high end of the company’s expectations were not met, suggesting that the slow adoption of the PlayStation 5 was a limiting factor.