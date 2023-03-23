Square Enix has begun sharing short videos of Final Fantasy 16 to tease more gameplay, but one in particular has sparked debate.

As posted on the Japanese Twitter account for the game, a short video was shared on 21st March showing off more footage of Torgal the dog in battle, flipping an enemy into the air ready for Clive to juggle. Earlier today another video of Torgal was shown, proving you can indeed pet the dog.

But it’s the video from 22nd March that’s got fans in a spin. The clip is set in a forest area and shows – shock horror – Clive shimmying through a gap from one area to the next.

Final Fantasy 16 Combat Breakdown + New Gameplay!

The game’s producer Naoki Yoshida has explained the game uses the power of the PlayStation 5 and its technological advancements, which is why it’s exclusive to the console (for now).

Yet this kind of shimmying was often used in PS4 games – God of War and Final Fantasy 7 Remake for instance – to hide loading screens between areas.

The existence of this in Final Fantasy 16, therefore, has some fans worried about just how ‘next gen’ the game will be and how extensively this shimmying will be used.

Replies to the tweet are a mixed bag. “FF7 had so many of these it honestly made exploration a huge chore,” reads one reply. “I really thought we were past shuffling in tight spaces,” reads another.

Shimmying isn’t always used for loading purposes though. As one reply points out, sometimes it’s used to focus player attention, while another suggests it could be for hidden areas.

“People missed the charming soundtrack, gorgeous visuals and vibrant forest and decided to focus on a 3 second squeeze,” reads another summarizing tweet.

I? I was just excited to get a close up look at Clive, to be honest.

Yoshida has also previously explained that the game will not be open world but includes several areas constructed in extreme detail. I’m fine with the odd shimmy between areas if that means they can be more detailed, if indeed it’s hiding loading at all. Maybe it’s just one small part of exploration? Maybe it’s the level design? Would you see the other side of the environment so quickly if it was loading?

What’s more, some fans have expressed concern following previews in February that the game’s vibe is too grim and dark. Well, now we have a lush, sun-dappled forest, a beautiful open plain, and a detailed town in which to pet the dog.

See, even Clive himself approves!