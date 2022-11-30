The Twitter account of the The Game Awards 2022 announced that during the show Naoki Yoshidathe producer of Final Fantasy 16, will take the stage for a “very special live presentation”. At this point it seems rather obvious that for the occasion the release date of the game will finally be revealed with a new trailer and perhaps even pre-orders will begin.

“Next Thursday (the early hours of Friday in Italy, ed.) The Game Awards is honored to welcome Noaki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy 16 to the show for a very special live presentation,” reads the post on Twitter.

Just a few hours ago, Final Fantasy 16 was classified in Brazil, an indication that the release date, currently set for summer 2023, will probably be revealed shortly. Furthermore, last week a report by the well-known insider Tom Henderso indicated next week’s The Game Awards 2022 as the ideal stage for the announcement.

Will it be true? We won’t have to wait long to find out the truth: The Game Awards 2022 will air from 01:30 Italian on Friday 9 December 2022. Given the late hour, probably many will not be able to follow the event live with us on the Multiplayer.it Twitch channel, but don’t worry, you will find all the news, trailers and announcements made during the show summarized on our pages via news and insights.