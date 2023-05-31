Final Fantasy 16 is almost close to release, scheduled for June 22, 2023 on PS5. The Square Enix game is highly anticipated, but a certain number of players will not be able to access it for a long time in reality. Let’s talk about users pc, who will get a computer version of the RPG sooner or later. We don’t know how long the wait will be, but certainly the Japanese team will work carefully on it, as indicated by the producer Naoki Yoshida, after the release of the PlayStation 5 version.

Speaking to the Japanese site ASCII, Yoshida said that: “We also plan to work carefully on the development of the PC version after publication.”. According to the English source, the sentence was translated by an automatic translator from Japanese, so it is difficult to understand if there are specific nuances in the words of the Final Fantasy 16 producer.

What we can certainly say is that the PC version is still in progress and that will take some time. Technically, the exclusivity contract with Sony PlayStation lasts 6 months, but it is not said that the PC version will arrive exactly six months after June 22, 2023. Also in the case of Final Fantasy 7 Remake it took longer than the expected exclusivity (i.e. one year).

For now there is nothing left to do but wait: it is likely that until the end of the six months there will be no precise announcements regarding the PC version of Final Fantasy 16. Yoshida has answered many questions about the game in the last period but probably this one is the most important: will there be grapes?