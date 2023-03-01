In an interview granted to 4Gamer, producer Naoki Yoshida returned to talk about theexclusivity temporary of Final Fantasy 16 on PS5 and reasons which led Square Enix to sign a similar deal with Sony.

Yoshi-P explained that of course the economic aspect is among the reasons, with Sony wanting to sell a greater quantity of PS5 leveraging precisely on Final Fantasy 16. However, he added that from the point of view of Square Enix The technical support received was an important factor in signing the contract.

“Of course, I think there is also this kind of intention from the hardware manufacturer[to sell more consoles, ed.],” Yoshida said in the interview, translated by Genki. “However, from our point of view, the technical support we get from the hardware manufacturer is an important factor in signing those contracts.”

“This time, there was a point where we were developing together with SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) engineers who know the PS5 hardware inside and out, and we received generous optimization support, which we couldn’t handle from alone, and so on.”

Yoshida then mentions the fact that developing on only one platform at a time allows you to invest more hours in building the game and optimizing performance, to which is added the cost savings in terms of marketing.

“Also, by not developing across platforms, we could put more man hours into things like game building and optimisation. the cash equivalent of these benefits?”

Final Fantasy 16 will be available on PS5 from June 22, 2023 as a timed exclusive, with the PC version possibly arriving later than expected. Yesterday on our pages we published a new trial of the Square Enix action and an interview with Naoki Yoshida and his team.