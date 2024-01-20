According to the sources of Nick Baker, insider and co-founder of the XboxERA portal, Square Enix is ​​working on a port of Final Fantasy 16 For Xbox Seriesnow that the exclusivity period on PS5 has ended.

This tip comes from the latest XboxERA podcast, where Baker claims to have received this information from the same source who previously told him about Visions of Mana's presence during this week's Xbox Developer_Direct, which actually came to fruition.