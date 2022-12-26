The producer Naoki Yoshida has unveiled that the latest spectacular trailer of Final Fantasy 16 is completely real-time, also stating that the game will demonstrate the hardware power of PS5.

Yoshi-P’s words come from the latest Final Fantasy 14 Letter from the Producer livestream, where he precisely stated that all the elements we saw in the “Vendetta” trailer are calculated in real time and that, if desired, it is possible to move the camera at will in the sequences shown.

“It’s all real-time. No loading! It’s become a game that makes you say ‘look at the power of PS5!'” said Yoshida, as reported by Genki on Twitter.

Indeed, based on what we have seen so far in the Final Fantasy 16 trailers, the game seems to promise very well from a graphic point of view, but for all the appropriate evaluations it will be necessary to wait for its debut in stores.

In this regard, we remind you that the release date is set at June 22, 2023, the day Final Fantasy 16 will be available as a timed exclusive for PS5. The game will be fully dubbed in Italian. If you want to know more, here is our special dedicated to the cast of Italian voice actors.