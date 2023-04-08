Final Fantasy XVI is one of the most anticipated titles for this 2023. An immense game certainly, but one that does not intend to bend to the trendy formula of the open world. So much so that he’s retracing his own steps.

The producer Naoki Yoshida recently released an interview where he made the following statements about Final Fantasy XVI:

“the structure is similar to Final Fantasy 10 and Final Fantasy 12. You have the areas you can travel to, you select that area and then you jump into it seamlessly. And then you follow the main quest there, and then once you’re done, you’ll come back to this hub area called The Hideaway”

The developer also added that:

“Each location you unlock becomes available to revisit at any time. You can go back to places you have visited before and explore them. And in some of these places there will be new side quests that you can start. You can explore, you can hunt. You can find items and do the missions.

We remind you that, in a recent interview, the producer had declared that the campaign will have a duration around 35/40 total hoursbut the most perfectionist players will be able to enjoy it for at least 70 hours.

We remind you that Final Fantasy XVI is coming up PS5 on June 22, 2023.