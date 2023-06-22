Final Fantasy 16 will contribute to push sales Of PS5according to well-known analyst Daniel Ahmad, who cited several factors why the title produced by Square Enix should have a positive effect on the numbers of the Sony console.

Capable of obtaining one of the highest Metacritic averages among the most recent games in the saga, Final Fantasy 16 in fact has all the credentials to establish itself as a great success and boasts a demo on PlayStation Store that allows anyone to check out the qualities of the experience.

Just the many positive feedbacks from users who have tried the demo of Final Fantasy 16, but also and above all the fact that it is the first, important PS5 exclusive originating from third parties, should determine a direct influence on console sales.

“We expect a combination of the more stocks of PlayStation 5the positive feedback for the demo and the launch of the first major third party exclusive for PS5 can help drive sales of the console over the next month,” said Ahmad.

