Via the Japanese PlayStation Blog, the manufacturer of Final Fantasy 16 Naoki Yoshida spoke about the PC version of Final Fantasy 16, stating that it won’t arrive on PC exactly when the PS5 exclusivity, which lasts six months, expires.

The information comes from an automatic translation from Japanese to English, confirmed however by some ResetEra users as very accurate. According to the statement, Yoshida says: “It is true that the time exclusivity of Final Fantasy 16 on PS5 is six months. However, this and the fact that the PC version is coming out six months later are two completely different stories. I want clarify that the PC version won’t be out six months later.”

Yoshida then says that the team has spent a lot of time and money optimizing for PS5. “Obviously we would like to release a PC version at some point so that as many people as possible can play the game. However, if we start optimizing the PC version after the PS5 release, we wouldn’t be able to do that in six months, so it would not be published within six months. We would like to release it eventually, and I think we will, but we can’t say when right now.”

However, this is not a novelty for Square Enix. As we well know, Final Fantasy 7 Remake it was a PlayStation 4 time exclusive, but the PC version took longer and arrived well after the contract terms expired.

It should also be mentioned that Yoshida is careful to repeat that he “would” like to release the PC version, but never gives it as a 100% confirmed fact, at least as far as it is possible to understand from the machine translation. We just have to wait for new announcements about it.

In the meantime, we point out that Final Fantasy 16 “would still be in full development” without PS5, according to the director of the fights.