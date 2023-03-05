A lot of news has arrived in these days Final Fantasy 16 thanks to the interviews granted by the producer Naoki Yoshida and the other members of the development team to the international press. One of the details that has emerged is that the game will include over 11 hours of cutscenes just for the main story.

The information comes from an interview with Gematsu, where Yoshi-P explains that the cinematic sequences have helped the developers to tell a complete story from start to finish with a single game. He also added that the cutscenes are made in-engine and in real time and that the estimate of 11 hours is linked only to the “main scenario”, which means that the total could actually be significantly higher including the secondary mission cinematics and other extras.

“An important thing for us was to tell a complete story, from beginning to end, and we think we have succeeded in this,” said Yoshida. “To facilitate this, there are over 11 hours of cinematic cutscenes in the main scenario alone, all seamlessly woven into the gameplay experience, done in-engine in real time.”

Final Fantasy 16 will be available on PS5 from June 22, 2023if you want to know more here is our special with everything we know about the new game in the Square Enix series.