As we have already reported, the DLC will be available on April 18, 2024 Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide. On the same day, however, an update for the base game will also arrive, precisely update 1.30 which improves the game from various points of view.
More precisely, Final Fantasy 16 Update 1.30 will introduce:
- A “Quick Completion” feature to return to the person who assigned us a side mission immediately once the task is completed
- New icons for important character quests
- A feature to save up to five skill sets so you can switch between them without having to reset them each time
- Updated abilities and accessories to make it easier to use
- A setting to customize controller commands
- New features for Photo mode
- New pieces for the Orchestrion
In general, these are novelties designed for improve the “quality of life” during our games in Final Fantasy 16.
Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide
Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide is the second DLC of the Square Enix game. The previous one is called Echoes of the Fallen and offers a series of battles against powerful enemies. This is the “lesser” DLC of the two and you can read our review here.
The Rising Tide will instead be a more massive DLC, with various narrative content and also a new Eikon with related abilities.
