As we have already reported, the DLC will be available on April 18, 2024 Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide. On the same day, however, an update for the base game will also arrive, precisely update 1.30 which improves the game from various points of view.

More precisely, Final Fantasy 16 Update 1.30 will introduce:

A “Quick Completion” feature to return to the person who assigned us a side mission immediately once the task is completed

New icons for important character quests

A feature to save up to five skill sets so you can switch between them without having to reset them each time

Updated abilities and accessories to make it easier to use

A setting to customize controller commands

New features for Photo mode

New pieces for the Orchestrion

In general, these are novelties designed for improve the “quality of life” during our games in Final Fantasy 16.