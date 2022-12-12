Via the PlayStation Blog, Sony today officially confirmed that Final Fantasy 16 Sara dubbed into Italianalso revealing thelist of voice actorswhich we report below:

Clive Rosfield – Alessandro Capra

Joshua Rosfield – Arturo Sorino

Jill Warrick (child) – Beatrice Maruffa

Jill Warrick (young adult) – Ilaria Silvestri

Cidolfus Telamon – Alberto Angrisano

Benedikta Harman – Katia Sorrentino

Hugo Kupka – Francesco Rizzi

Dion Lesage – Luca Appetiti

Barnabas Tharmr – Fabrizio Dolce

For those who often follow our news on Final Fantasy 16, this is probably not a particularly surprising news, given that a few days ago the Final Fantasy 16 “Vendetta” trailer appeared fully dubbed in Italian on the Square Enix YouTube channel, anticipating hence the official announcement. Having said that, it is certainly positive news for the players of the boot. By the way Final Fantasy 16 will be the first chapter of the series dubbed in Italian.

The voice of Clive Rosfield, or the protagonist of Final Fantasy 16, will be that of Alessandro Capraknown in the videogame field, is known for having voiced Lucas Baker in Resident Evil 7, Edward Kenway in Assassin’s Creed IV, Conrad in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and Connor in Detroit: Become Human.

We also mention other local voice actors: Jill Warrick will be played by Ilaria Silvestri (Eivor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla), Cidolfus Telamon by Alberto Angrisano (Gerard Bieri in Horizon Forbidden West), and Benedikta Harman by Katia Sorrentino (Mei in Overwatch, Kait Diaz in Gears Of War, Mary Jane in Marvel’s Spider-Man).

We remind you that Final Fantasy 16 will be available from June 22, 2023 timed exclusive for PS5. That’s when it could also arrive on other platforms.