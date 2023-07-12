Final Fantasy 16 is the title of the moment: released exclusively on PS5 on June 22, it managed to sell more than 3 million copies in just a few days and continues to be one of the most purchased games of the period.

As you will have read in our review, Final Fantasy 6 can be defined as a complete game full of things to do, so much so that, since its launch, the development team has begun to doubt the usefulness of a possible DLC.

He spoke about these hypothetical additional contents Naoki Yoshidaproducer of the title, who made the following statement during an interview:

“As you already know, our goal in shaping Final Fantasy 16 was to provide players with a complete experience, something to play from start to finish without the need to purchase any additional content, and I think that our intent has been achieved.” “But as we welcome players’ opinions and feedback, we realize that fans want to see more and more. For this reason, we are evaluating the possibility of introducing something new that we aim to illustrate to you shortly”

It’s not the first time the “DLC talk” has been brought up regarding Final Fantasy 16: that significant news are really on the way in this regard? In Yoshida’s words, we’ll find out soon.