Final Fantasy 16 it’s such a game big that should have come out on two discsrevealed the developers of Square Enix, who then managed to compress the data and include everything on one disc only about 6 months after its launch.

Considering the large amount of content and hours of cutscenes present, for much of the development period the team believed they should release the game on two discs. Producer Naoki Yoshida revealed during the pre-launch livestream that these were Square Enix’s initial intentions.

However, later the team managed to find ways to fit everything on a single diskabout 6 months before the expected launch, which also led to a reduction in production costs and was therefore an important result also for the publisher itself.

On the contrary, the two discs will still be used by Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, for which the developers evidently failed to find a workaround, according to reports recently.

During the same event, the presence of a day one patch for Final Fantasy 16 was also confirmed, contrary to what had previously been said by Square Enix when it had reported that the game would not need it.