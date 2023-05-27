Final Fantasy 16 will be a PS5 exclusive at launch. The PC version is practically confirmed, although it is not clear if it will arrive quickly (Final Fantasy 7 Remake teaches). We don’t know anything about other console releases, but it certainly won’t be coming to the older generation, but not because Square Enix hasn’t tried. Final Fantasy 16 it was initially also in development for PS4but then the company decided to prioritize the PS5.

The producer Naoki Yoshida was recently interviewed by Final Fantasy Union and revealed some details. In response to a question that asked for too many details on the relationship between Square Enix and Sony, the producer of Final Fantasy 16 gave some information regarding the development of the game and the efforts made by the authors.

“What they can say is that as we were developing it, we initially had gods plans to release the game on PlayStation 4. During development, we realized that to achieve a level of quality we would be proud of we would need at least one or two years of development [aggiuntivo]”.

“So we made a decision at that point. It was like, okay, we don’t want to slow things down for so long. We focus only on PS5.”

Even if it is not explained in detail, it is likely that Square Enix has realized that to insert all the content with a certain level of detail within very large areas it would have required too much optimization work on PS4 and has preferred to focus only on PS5, where the greatest technical power guarantees level performance and quality.

A clear example of Square Enix timing development precisely is the fact that there are no D1 patches in Square Enix’s plans, the game won’t need it. Development on the PS5 alone has probably helped create a product that has certainly been flawless since D1 – let’s hope that’s the case.