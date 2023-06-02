Final Fantasy 16 it changes many elements compared to the older chapters of the saga, but will include a series of creatures considered fundamental to the identity of Square Enix’s works, such as the Chocobos and Mooguri. The latter, in fact, have almost been eliminated due to the realistic graphic style of the video game. Furthermore, i moogles also created concerns in terms of performance.

“Probably the biggest challenge came from the Moogles,” said the producer Naoki Yoshida in a new interview on the Square Enix blog. “The development team was concerned that the Moogles were too difficult to make and didn’t fit the feel of the world, but our assistant producer said, ‘I don’t care, put them in the game! In the end we took his advice and we put one in the game, but it was much more challenging than expected”.

The art director Hiroshi Minagawa He continued: “The biggest problem with the Moogs arose when we were implementing performance mode, towards the end of development. Performance mode slightly alters the appearance of the polygons, and we had particular difficulties with the Moogle… it’s finished to have less fur. It ended up looking like a hedgehog! We were like, ‘Is that… is it a Moogle? Hmmm…’ Finally, we put in a specific texture for the Moogle.”

The Moguri discussion also arose because of Minagawa’s comments on the fusion of fantasy and reality in the art style, admitting that the team struggled with the human characters.

“Those of us who worked on the game’s assets really found it difficult to represent their expressions, which were more realistic than the ones we had previously worked on. In the end we managed to get a good visual style, thanks to the help and collaboration of the team working on the pre-rendered scenes. In general, I would say the biggest challenge was to combine photorealism and a more illustration-like atmosphere with the greater power we had to present things: finding the right balance and making sure it didn’t feel unnatural.”

The two also talked about the challenge of maintaining the identity of the Final Fantasy series, of which Moogles are a key part. “This is something that both Sakaguchi-san, the father of Final Fantasy, and Kitase-san (Head of Final Fantasy branding) have told me about: Final Fantasy is everything the director who is making the last chapter thinks it is. the best game and the best story of the moment,” said Yoshida. “If they make a game with those points in mind, then it’s a Final Fantasy, so there’s no need to feel bound by what came before. Since I’ve been told this, I didn’t perceive it as a complex challenge “.

Recently, Yoshida updated fans on the PC version of Final Fantasy 16.