In these days Final Fantasy 16 it was one of the leading topics in the gaming world. The credit goes to Square Enix who allowed the press to test the game and interview the main figures of the development team. All this has resulted in the circulation of a large amount of information dedicated to the video game and one of them has attracted our attention: there will be no maps or secret dungeons in Final Fantasy 16.

Square Enix immediately made a series of precisions on the subject, explaining that the lack of secret maps or dungeons does not translate into few places to explore. What the team has done is insert multiple places, but always with some kind of indicator of their presence. Everything is part of the story of the characters and the Realms of the JRPG (although it would be better not to call it that way) and nothing will be hidden from the eyes of the players. The reason is to make sure that the user does not lose what he created and can enjoy all of Final Fantasy 16.

The point is not the amount of content, but the method of approaching the content. A clear choice, which however goes in contrast with what was done in many old Final Fantasy chapters, which in their “world map” included entrances to dungeons hidden in the middle of groves, treasures hidden in the water in the middle of the sea, secret beaches where to land with your own boat and much more.

This choice also contrasts with other games, above all one of the greatest successes of recent times: Elden Ring. Even more clearly than Miyazaki’s other titles, Elden Ring does everything to hide its contents, precisely to push the player to explore, search, find and feel rewarded even if only for having found the entrance to a dungeon in a remote corner of a region. Also speaking from personal experience, it is possible to spend over 150 hours and platinum Elden Ring, and then still find useful areas and objects.

It’s about two very different approaches. On the one hand we have a design that wants to deliver every single content to the player, openly declaring that there will be no hidden areas. On the other hand, a world that takes the reins off and tells us to go and find what we find, it matters little if the work of months and years could in part go unnoticed in the eyes of many users.

We don’t feel like saying that one is right and the other is wrong, at least not objectively. But we can ask you: what do you think? let’s talk about.

