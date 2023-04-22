A new video shared by Square Enix shows us a short fight sequence of Final Fantasy 16 in which a combination of Eikon attacks by the protagonist – Clive – is shown, causing a riot of visual effects and numbers on the screen.

The video is more precisely from the official Final Fantasy 16 account at Twitteras you can see below or to this address. The text of the tweet reads: “What Eikon abilities are you most excited to combine in Final Fantasy 16?”.

We recall that the Eikon they are beings of great power, such as Odin, Bahamut, Ifrit, Phoenix, Garuda and Titan. The protagonist is able to gain powers from these beings and use power moves in combat. It will be possible to switch from one Eikon set to another with the simple push of a button and it will therefore be possible to combine moves.

In this video, Clive starts with an Odin move, then switches to Ramuh and then finishes with Odin’s Zantesuken. What happens on the screen is the appearance of various special effects, especially with Ramuh’s electric attack, and of multiple numbers representing the damage inflicted on enemies. Of course the screen can get quite dense with information in some situations and we assume that this might not be to everyone’s liking.

We have already had the opportunity to try Final Fantasy 16 and we have explained to you if the combat system works.