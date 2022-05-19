These days, waiting for a new presentation of Final Fantasy 16, an old one has re-emerged online video who had created a comparison between the combat system of Final Fantasy 16 and DMC 5, the action game from Capcom. You can see the video above.

The video is from P44 / GPRS, a channel with just over 4,300 subscribers. In more than a year and a half, the video only got 7,000 views and a little more. In other words, it had passed on the sly. However, this is an interesting video and, sadly, still current as we haven’t seen any other Final Fantasy 16 trailers since the one shown in this video.

In case you don’t understand why the comparison was made by Final Fantasy 16 and DMC 5, the answer is simple: Ryota Suzukithe head of the team that created the game’s combat system from Capcom, was hired by Square Enix and it seems that he is working on Final Fantasy 16.

The comparison video shows the various moves shown during the Final Fantasy 16 trailer and demonstrates how there are very similar attacks and combos in DMC 5. Obviously this is not a 1: 1 copy of the Devil May Cry character’s moves. This comparison, however, allows us to see precisely the moves of the protagonist of Final Fantasy 16 and shows us how, even if unique, the Square Enix movie has really included a lot of information.

However, remember that we know very little about the game and, as the video comparison at the end also suggests, we must not rush to conclusions. For example, it’s possible that Final Fantasy 16 has a command input system simpler than that of DMC 5, to be accessible even to less experienced players of action games.

Also, Final Fantasy as a rule proposes party members: we did not see them in the first trailer, but it is possible that there are and therefore there are combo mechanics with allies (they are present for example in Final Fantasy 15). Finally, there is also the possibility that Final Fantasy 16 allows you to choose more Classes / Jobs to choose from, which would perhaps change the combo system.

Finally, we inform you that the new trailer is ready and will be released “soon”. We also leave you to our article in which we explain that Final Fantasy 16 could break with a recent tradition of the saga.