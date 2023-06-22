Final Fantasy 16 includes two graphics modesQuality and Performance, which ElAnalistaDeBits wanted to put to comparison in video to understand what the differences are and, in general, which option is the best compromise to play.

As you know, Digital Foundry has praised the graphics of Final Fantasy 16, however, saying that the 60 fps are problematic, and this new analysis confirms it, saying that compared to the demo no progress has been made in terms of frame rate consistency.

Specifically, the Quality mode of the game runs at 2160p and 30 fps, although the real resolution is a dynamic 1440p and in some cases it even goes down to 1080p. It offers better assets regarding shadows, anisotropic filtering and some post-processing effects.

There Performance mode instead it drops to 1440p and 60 fps, also in this case with a lower real resolution, equal to dynamic 1080p, but sacrifices the detail to be able to aim at that target, which as mentioned it is unable to maintain constantly. Moreover, all the interlude sequences run at 30 fps in Quality mode.

ElAnalistaDeBits talks about uploads extremely fast, less than eight seconds to start the game, and in general of a truly extraordinary artistic sector, although on a purely technical level the Final Fantasy 16 graphics engine appears inferior to the Luminous Engine or the Unreal Engine 4.

