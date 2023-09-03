At PAX West in September 2023, the “Voices from Valisthea” panel was aired, an event dedicated to Final Fantasy 16, Square Enix’s recent action game for PS5. On that occasion, the producer Naoki Yoshida – also known as Yoshi-P among fans – has officially announced that Final Fantasy 16 will receive well two paid expansions.
As you can see below, Yoshi-P states precisely: “The development team has started work on two paid DLCs.” Unfortunately we have no other information about it and the fact that we are talking about “started working” suggests that it is not about content destined to be released in the very short term. However, we do not know how massive these DLCs are and therefore it is difficult to understand what to expect for the game.
Yoshida’s announcement about Final Fantasy 16
However, it must be said that it was not the first time that there was talk of Final Fantasy 16 DLC: The producer had previously hinted that fans were eager to find out more about the world of Valisthea and that Square Enix was keen to return to the subject whenever possible. Now that moment has clearly arrived.
We’ll probably have to wait a little longer before we find out more details, but with the Tokyo Game Show 2023 around the corner, fans are hoping there’s room for some kind of announcement again. After all, Final Fantasy 16 is among the games the company will be bringing to TGS.
