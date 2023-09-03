At PAX West in September 2023, the “Voices from Valisthea” panel was aired, an event dedicated to Final Fantasy 16, Square Enix’s recent action game for PS5. On that occasion, the producer Naoki Yoshida – also known as Yoshi-P among fans – has officially announced that Final Fantasy 16 will receive well two paid expansions.

As you can see below, Yoshi-P states precisely: “The development team has started work on two paid DLCs.” Unfortunately we have no other information about it and the fact that we are talking about “started working” suggests that it is not about content destined to be released in the very short term. However, we do not know how massive these DLCs are and therefore it is difficult to understand what to expect for the game.