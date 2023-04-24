There are still a couple of months left until the release of Final Fantasy 16 and Square Enix does not seem willing to slow down with advertising. In fact, through the Twitter profile dedicated to the video game, the company is continuing to offer small videos that show some game details. Now, it’s one’s turn 30 second movie (longer than many others, it must be said) in which we can see three bosses of the early stages of the game: there are therefore no spoilers for the advanced stages of the adventure.

In the video shared on Twitter that you can see just below, Square Enix shows three sequences of about ten seconds of three different monsters. The first is “Morbol“, also known as Malboro. This is a typical enemy of the Final Fantasy series, typically associated with altered statuses such as poisoning. We had already seen a fragment of the fight against this monster from Final Fantasy 16 in one of the very first presentations, but in this case we have not only a more recent version of the fight but also the presence of the graphical interface which confirms that Clive – our protagonist – is at level five in this fight, clearly an early stage. its younger version.

Then you pass the “Knight of the Blinding Dawn“, which literally means “Knight of the Blinding Dawn”. Also in this case the young Clive is fighting, more precisely of level seven, which suggests that the two clashes should not be too distant from each other.

Finally we have the clash with Fafnir, another typical enemy of the Final Fantasy saga. His appearance often changes between games, although he is generally a “draconian” form. In the case of Final Fantasy 16 though, Fafnir got a style closer to an Australian moloch. In this case the clash takes place with Clive at level 11 and a more grown-up aspect: we also see that the interface shows the possibility of controlling more than one Eikon power, so it is a slightly more advanced sequence, however considered “initial” from Square Enix.

One thing’s for sure, the visual presentation of these creatures is remarkable and we’re sure many fans are eager to explore Final Fantasy 16. However, this video does not give an idea of ​​what the action on the screen will be like during the more dynamic sequences, so we refer you to this other official movie: it is a riot of effects and numbers on the screen.