Final Fantasy is famous for its indie games. Most chapters begin and end and the next one is unrelated to the previous one. There are obviously exceptions, such as the Final Fantasy 7 saga, the Final Fantasy 10 chapters and the Final Fantasy 13 trilogy. It is therefore natural to ask whether Final Fantasy 16 it will just be the beginning of new games or if Square Enix prefers to move on to something else. The answer is that for the moment there are no plans for sequels to Final Fantasy 16, also because the development team was disbanded.

The confirmation comes from Naoki Yoshida (also known as Yoshi-P), the game's producer, who spoke to Famitsu. In short, he said that apart from the DLC team there are no other people working on Final Fantasy 16. He says that the team has been “disbanded” and that he prefers to consider new challenges, taking advantage of what he learned during development of this game.

He also specifies that he doesn't know if there will be anything else related to Final Fantasy 16 in the future and he has no way of giving certainties in any sense. For the moment, however, the team he doesn't think “of creating a sequel or a spin-off”.