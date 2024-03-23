Final Fantasy 16 will expand with a second DLC in April. We are obviously talking about The Rising Tidewhich will add a new Eikon, a new map, side missions, enemies and more. But what can we expect exactly from this new content? The director of this content reveals something more: Takeo Kujiraoka.

Kujiraoka says, speaking to Famitsu and according to an English translation by Dexerto, that Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide was developed with the idea of ​​”wanting to venture into a brighter and more colorful world“.

Kujiraoka has stated that his goal is to “expand the player experience” incorporating everything that makes up the world of Valisthea, both in terms of locations, side quests and combat. “Above all, I wanted to create and show the part where a new story begins, in a new place, under a blue sky “.