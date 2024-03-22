The Rising Tidethe long-awaited expansion of Final Fantasy 16has one exit date official, announced by Square Enix with the trailer that you can see below: the DLC will be available on PS5 starting from April 18th.

Announced last December, The Rising Tide will add a new chapter to the experience lasting about ten hoursin which Clive and his companions will find themselves setting out to help a lost people.

The expansion will therefore see us visit a new scenario, the kingdom of Mysidia: a hidden land, where we will come into contact with the drama of its inhabitants and discover what threatens them.