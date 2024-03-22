The Rising Tidethe long-awaited expansion of Final Fantasy 16has one exit date official, announced by Square Enix with the trailer that you can see below: the DLC will be available on PS5 starting from April 18th.
Announced last December, The Rising Tide will add a new chapter to the experience lasting about ten hoursin which Clive and his companions will find themselves setting out to help a lost people.
The expansion will therefore see us visit a new scenario, the kingdom of Mysidia: a hidden land, where we will come into contact with the drama of its inhabitants and discover what threatens them.
An extraordinary episode
Received by the international press with excellent ratings, Final Fantasy 16 it certainly did not disappoint expectations of the many fans of the Square Enix series, involving them in an exciting and visually impactful adventure.
The latest expansion planned for the game, The Rising Tide, will therefore conclude the story and introduce new characters and powerful adversaries.
