Square Enix has released some new images Of Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tidethe new expansion of the RPG which adds a new fragment of history to the new chapter of the series, of which we see some scenarios here.
The story added with The Rising Tide takes place near the conclusion of the main one, when Clive and his allies are sent to Mysidiaa new area that, apparently, was not affected by the Plague, unlike all the other territories.
This introduces some rather peculiar characteristics for this setting.
Mysidia is in fact extremely sunny, with lush vegetation that distinguishes the bucolic atmosphere of this area, hidden in the northern territories of Storm.
New challenges
The area in question is also home to Tomberrywhich therefore return as per the tradition of the series, although with a slightly different design from the classic one, decidedly disturbing and challenging.
Among the main elements of the expansion is the Leviathanan Eikon who had long disappeared throughout Valisthea and who reappears in the new area, summoning Clive and the others to face a particularly demanding challenge.
Due to contact with Leviathan, Clive gets his powers, which allow him to attack above all from a distance, with truly impressive power. Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide will be available for release on April 18, 2024.
In the meantime, the PC version seems to be close, with demo and Complete Edition, while the arrival on Xbox is also not excluded.
#Final #Fantasy #Rising #Tide #images #published #Square #Enix
Leave a Reply