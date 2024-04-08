Square Enix has released some new images Of Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tidethe new expansion of the RPG which adds a new fragment of history to the new chapter of the series, of which we see some scenarios here.

The story added with The Rising Tide takes place near the conclusion of the main one, when Clive and his allies are sent to Mysidiaa new area that, apparently, was not affected by the Plague, unlike all the other territories.

This introduces some rather peculiar characteristics for this setting.

Mysidia is in fact extremely sunny, with lush vegetation that distinguishes the bucolic atmosphere of this area, hidden in the northern territories of Storm.