Following the release of Echoes of the Fallen in December, Final Fantasy 16 is set to get its next slice of DLC as soon as April.

Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide – which takes place before the ending of the main game – is set to release in just under a month, on 18th April. This expansion will be available to purchase individually or as part of the discounted Expansion Pass on the PlayStation Store.

“An unmarked letter arrives at the hideaway containing a most curious request: the Dominant of Leviathan, the long-lost Eikon of Water, needs rescue,” square enix teases. “To heed this call, Clive and his companions must journey to Mysidia – a hidden land under a blue sky – where they will uncover the tragic history of a forgotten people.” You can check out a new trailer for The Rising Tide below.



Final Fantasy XVI – The Rising Tide DLC Trailer | PS5 Games





Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide DLC trailer.

On its release, The Rising Tide will introduce new abilities, locations, sidequests and more. For example, Clive will be able to tame the tides and send his enemies to a watery grave as he will be able to drown them. Oh, and he will be able to summon a sea serpent that is capable of “dealing precision strikes”.

In addition, The Rising Tide introduces a new mode – Kairos Gate – which the developer describes as “challenging”. This mode will task players with fighting through 20 stages, each more difficult than the last.

“Players can plumb the depths of a virtual underworld, vanquishing wave after wave of internal foes. Only with both strength and strategy will Clive survive the Kairos Gate and emerge with its richest spoils,” the developer says.

This mode can be unlocked once players have completed The Rising Tide itself and the main game's scenarios.

If this all sounds up your street, there are some special bonuses included for those who purchase The Rising Tide or Final Fantasy 16's Expansion Pass. These are:

A reimagined version of the “Curtana,” the signature weapon used by the Warrior of Light in Final Fantasy 16

“Torn from the Heavens” and “Through the Maelstrom” Orchestrion Rolls, to be played as background music in the hideaway!









Image credit: square enix

Square Enix is ​​also releasing a free update for Final Fantasy 16 on the same day as The Rising Tide (which, again, is 18th April). This update will include:

Return to a quest giver immediately with the new “Quick Complete” function

Icon updates for important character quests

A new Skill Set feature, which allows players to save up to five unique Feat and Ability sets

Abilities and Accessories adjusted for easier use

New “Custom” controller type allows for freely customizable button layouts

Tone correction, screen effects, and more added to Photo Mode

Numerous new orchestra rolls added

There is still no further word on Final Fantasy 16's much anticipated PC release. However, earlier this month series producer Naoki Yoshida confirmed the PC version of Final Fantasy 16 is in the “final stages of optimization.”

While Yoshida could not give any further information on the PC port itself at this time, he did state a demo will be made available ahead of release, likely within the next 12 months.