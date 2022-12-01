The release date of Final Fantasy 16 has been at the center of numerous rumors, since the developers have declared that it would be revealed soon. A short distance from the start of the The Game Awards 2022the possible date for the release of new information relating to the title, what could be the future release date of Final Fantasy 16. Obviously this information should not be taken as certain, as it was not disclosed directly by the team Square Enix.

A few weeks ago, the developer of Final Fantasy 16, Naoki Yoshida, stated that the game’s release date would be announced before the end of the year. Furthermore, some information relating to the pre-order of the title spoke of an opening to the public around December 8, the start date of the The Game Awards 2022event to which the same Yoshida will be present.

A tweet posted by Twitter user “The Snitch“, which in the past proved to be reliable with regard to this type of news, has created excitement among enthusiasts, who have begun to speculate on the possible date of publication of Final Fantasy 16. At the moment, all the possibilities listed remain speculations, as they derive from interpretations of the cryptic tweet published, which as already mentioned, at the moment has not been confirmed or denied by Square Enix. The idea that has received the most acclaim, at the moment, is the one that states that the possible release date of Final Fantasy 16 both June 22nd.