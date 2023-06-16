Sony PlayStation and Square Enix have released a new trailer Of Final Fantasy 16which it aims to offer “next-gen PS5 immersion” showing how the game will exploit the potential of the console.

Among the points touched by the video, the times of bare-bones loading via the console’s SSD, which will guarantee to “blast through Valistha with lightning-fast loads”. There will also be support for 3D audio, as well as adaptive triggers and the haptic feedback of the PS5 Dualsense.

Final Fantasy 16 will be available from June 22, 2023 exclusive to PS5, but you won’t have to wait that long to get a taste of the game. In fact, a free demo is available on the PlayStation Store that allows you to try the first few hours of the game and an advanced stage, with the possibility of transferring the saves to the full game once it is available.

If, on the other hand, you cannot play this trial version at the moment, here is a video showing the first 16 minutes of Final Fantasy 16.