Final Fantasy 16 is a somewhat different game from the rest of the saga, but above all from the MMORPG Final Fantasy 14. Yet, the latter has conditioned the single player action RPG. How? Through some details of the combat system.

“For example, in boss battles, when you have an attack and you see certain areas on the ground that light up to indicate where the attack will happen, that’s something you recognize from Final Fantasy 14,” Naoki says. Yoshida, Producer of Final Fantasy 16. “By switching to this real-time action-based combat system, we wanted players not to be overwhelmed from what was happening on the screen, because there’s a lot going on. We didn’t want players to be in situations where they were like, ‘Okay, I just took some damage. Why did I suffer damage? I don’t know why.’ They wanted it to be very understandable for the players, so they wouldn’t feel cheated.”

“Reduces stress level [in combattimento]continues Yoshida. “It’s an early battle design aspect that we wanted to incorporate from Final Fantasy 14 because it works well and lets players know what’s going to happen.”

Yoshida says the direction for this type of design came from director of Final Fantasy 16 Hiroshi Takai who, before joining the Final Fantasy 14 team, worked as a VFX animator.

“For him it was about having these effects on screen all the time,” says Yoshida. “He wanted something that was visually stimulating, but he also knows that this can make the screen feel very crowded and very difficult for players to figure out what’s going on at any moment. So [abbiamo creato] this balance, where you can still have the visual cues and all the excitement on screen, but also have cues for the players to understand what’s going on. Even if things are blowing up, you’ll know exactly when to dodge. You will know exactly where the damage is coming from. A lot of effort went into creating the system.”

Still talking about the battles, the Performance mode could drop below 60 FPS, but not in the fights.