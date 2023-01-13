Final Fantasy 16 will debut on June 22 on PS5, but the machine of marketing of Square Enix has already begun to move into Japanthrough posters, cardboard boxes and positions inside the shops.

Waiting for the news on Final Fantasy 16 arriving in 2023, some Japanese users are sharing on social networks what they have seen suddenly appearing in local stores, precisely as part of the advertising promotion related to the game.

In Japan this type of marketing is taken quite seriouslyand with the launch of an important title approaching, the shops are keen to show different materials, often monitors on which the latest trailer runs in a loop, surrounded by dozens of replica packs to stimulate pre-orders.

For the moment, however, the materials are limited to posters and cartoons with theFinal Fantasy 16 main artwork: the one that we will find on the cover of the game, and which portrays the protagonist Clive Rosfield with a sword in his hand, while in the background two huge creatures of fire seem to move.

Are you also waiting with trepidation for June 22nd? To while away the wait, perhaps, take a look at our special on the Italian voice actors of Final Fantasy 16.