In a recent interview with IGN USA, i director of Final Fantasy 16 have revealed what theirs are favorite games of the saga. We anticipate that the answer has amazed many fans.

Kazutoyo Maehiro – creative director – has revealed that in ascending order his favorite chapters are Final Fantasy XII, Final Fantasy Tactics and Final Fantasy V.

Ryota Suzuki – combat director – has instead revealed that his favorites are Final Fantasy V, Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy III.

In the end, Hiroshi Takai – director of Final Fantasy 16 – chose in ascending order Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy VI and Final Fantasy V.

As you can see, all three directors have indicated Final Fantasy V as one of the favorite games and two of them even put it in first position. It might seem a strange choice in the eyes of many, given that it is not one of the most renowned games in the saga, certainly not often placed alongside chapters such as Final Fantasy VI, VII and X.

Maehiro said he played a Final Fantasy V when he was a student and was amazed by the battle system and the incredible expressiveness of the graphics. Suzuki explains that Final Fantasy III was his first game in the series and it made him love RPGs. Finally Takai explains that the fifth game is his favorite because it’s the first one he worked on, plus he loves his battle system.

