The development team of Final Fantasy 16 has made a precise choice regarding the game structure, excluding l‘open world so you can manage the pace of the adventure through the history.

The director said so Hiroshi Takai in an interview granted to the Japanese newspaper Dangeki Online. in which there was also talk of the combat system inspired by the job system of Final Fantasy V.

It is not only a legitimate choice, but also one that will surely be appreciated by all those players who have not appreciated the open world of Final Fantasy XV, considered too empty and dispersive precisely for the narrative.

For the rest, we remind you that Final Fantasy XVI is currently in development for PS5. It will be released on June 22, 2023 in a time exclusive for the Sony console. Subsequently it should also come out on PC, but it is not yet known when. The arrival on Xbox is decidedly more doubtful, especially in the presence of specific agreements between Sony and Square Enix, such as the one that prevented Final Fantasy VII Remake from arriving on the Microsoft console.