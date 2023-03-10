For those wondering why the developers of Final Fantasy 16 have wanted to detach themselves from the past of the saga, just look at the popularity of the series Grand Theft Auto. The producer Naoki Yoshida commented the decision to abandon the turn-based combat system thus: “Longtime players are used to the old mechanics of Final Fantasybut there is a large number of players who have never dealt with the saga, but rather grew up playing first person shooters or games like Grand Theft Autowhere you press a button and something immediately happens”

Square Enix it needs to render Final Fantasy 16 more attractive for those users who have never interfaced with the saga, and certainly a radical change of some of the mechanics that have accompanied the series during its very long life can be an effective strategy.

The fight manager of Final Fantasy 16, Ryota Suzuki, instead fears that replacing turn-based combat could have the opposite effect, disappointing longtime fans of the series and opening their eyes to the potential of action games. There are various changes introduced to the saga with Final Fantasy 16which will be the first chapter in which the protagonist will say bad words.