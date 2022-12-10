Now that the release date has been announced and pre-orders have kicked off, Square Enix is ​​unbuttoning itself with new details on Final Fantasy 16. Among these also thelist of voice actors for international localization in English languagewhich we report below.

Clive Rosfield – Ben Starr

Joshua Rosfield – Logan Hannan

Jill Warrick (child) – Charlotte McBurney

Jill Warrick (young woman) – Susannah Fielding

Cidolfus Telamon – Ralph Ineson

Benedikta Harman – Nina Yndis

Hugo Kupka – Alex Lanipekun

Dion Lesage – Stewart Clarke

Barnabas Tharmr – David Menkin

Clive Rosfield is voiced by Ben Starr, who also starred in Remedy’s Quantum Break, the movie Survivor and the Dickensian TV series. The voice of Joshua, the protagonist’s brother, will be by Logan Hannan, who we also recently saw as Hugo in A Plague Tale. Also from the title of Asobo, Charlotte McBurney will voice Jill Warrick as a child, while Susannah Fielding (Shani of The Witcher 3) as a girl / adult.

As previously revealed, the Final Fantasy 16 dub will be in British English to best represent the European-style medieval fantasy world of the game. And paradoxically not to offend American players.

Furthermore, as we reported yesterday, a trailer of Final Fantasy 16 with Italian dubbing appeared on the net which would therefore seem to confirm the complete localization for the Bel Paese.