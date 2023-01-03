The authors of Final Fantasy 16 have just released a new artwork to wish happy 2023 to the fans, but now we can see this image without writing and dates. This way we can enjoy the quality of the drawing without any distractions and maybe use the artwork as a background.

The picture shows two Final Fantasy 16 characters: the protagonist Clive and what appears to be Jill, of which we have seen very little to date. We recall that the trailers presented the two characters first of all in their younger version, but – based on what we have been able to understand up to this moment – after a catastrophic event linked to Clive’s brother – Joshua – and to Ifrit, there will be a time jump.

Clive he has repeatedly been shown in an “adult” version, with a scar on his face and a warrior look, while Jill has mostly been shown in his youthful version, with short hair. This Final Fantasy 16 artwork shows us the character with long hair and a sword (or perhaps a rapier).

The background it is unclear, but the two characters are (dangerously) seated on a structure that seems to protrude from a tower. Perhaps it’s part of a city, although it’s hard to confirm with the few details of the Final Fantasy 16 image.

Fans are certainly interested in finding out more about the game: we know for sure that there are news coming in 2023, confirmed by the official Final Fantasy 16 account.