Continue the duel between Final Fantasy 16 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as most awaited game by readers of Famitsuwith the Square Enix title that finally manages to undermine the mammoth Nintendo game and momentarily regain the top of the standings.

So let’s see what are the most anticipated games by Famitsu readers, according to the new classic released today:

[PS5] Final Fantasy 16 – 869 votes [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 848 votes [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures – 578 votes [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage – 451 votes [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 387 votes [PS5] Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – 345 votes [PS5] Resident Evil 4 – 323 votes [NSW] Octopath Traveler 2 – 239 votes [NSW] Ushiro – 223 votes [PS5] Street Fighter 6 – 212 votes

As mentioned several times, the ranking in question is drawn up on the basis of the votes collected on a rather small sample, but the Famitsu public can give a rather faithful idea of ​​the general tastes of Japanese userstherefore it is interesting to see which are the most anticipated games in those parts.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has long been the most anticipated game, being surpassed only by Final Fantasy 16 in some cases, like this one. The announcement of the game’s release date Square Enix, set for 22 June 2023, may have given further impetus to this, which now turns out to be the most anticipated by a handful of votes.