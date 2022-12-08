The details about pre-order content and bonuses of the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition from Final Fantasy 16 apparently they were unveiled by Tom Henderson on the pages of Insider Gaming, anticipating the now obvious official announcement of Square Enix during tonight’s The Game Awards 2022.

According to the shared information, the booking bonus for Final Fantasy 16 Standard Edition includes the “Braveheart” weapon and the “Ketsy’s Lucky Charm” and “Scholar’s Glassses” accessories.

Ketsy’s Lucky Charm is an accessory that increases the amount of Gil (the currency used in the game world of Final Fantasy 16) obtained in battle, while the Scholar’s Glasses that of experience points. There are no details however on the Braveheart weapon.

From the information shared by Insider Gaming we also learn that to redeem these contents within the game it will be necessary to use the “Item Post” function, which seems to be unlocked about two hours after starting the game.

There deluxe edition of Final Fantasy 16, in addition to what is included in the Standard Edition, also includes a “Digital Mini Artbook” and a “Digital Mini Soundtrack”. Both will be usable through the “Square Enix Digital Content Viewer” which will be automatically downloaded together with these two contents.

While not specified by Insider Gaming, we’re assuming both versions mentioned above are digital. To these, therefore, a physical Collector’s Edition could also be added, but to know for sure we just have to wait for official communications from Square Enix.

Final Fantasy 16 will be available exclusively for PS5, with the launch scheduled for the summer of 2023. The release date has perhaps already been revealed in advance by the well-known insider The Snitch.