Final Fantasy 16 is about to hit the market and Square Enix has decided to organize one party for the launch of the game. So on June 11, 2023, at 12:00 (Italian time), in Los Angeles there will be the celebration of the awaited event, which remains set for June 22, 2023. It is also worth remembering that Final Fantasy 16 will be released in PS5 timeline exclusive.

The Final Fantasy 16 party will also be broadcast in live streams, so it will be visible from all over the world. For now there aren’t many details on the matter, so we have to settle for the date and time, but Square Enix has promised that it will soon share all the relevant information.

Final Fantasy 16 is a very important title for the Japanese company, because it arrives after a somewhat troubled period, with not exactly brilliant launches like that of Forspoken. If successful, it could represent the backlash that Square Enix needs to recover, bringing its most prestigious series over ten million copies sold.

For now, the reception of the players has been really positive, with the latest gameplay footage shown during a recent monographic State of Play which was welcomed by gamers, despite some criticism for the transformation of the game into an action pure.